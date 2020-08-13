Watch A Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Hit 214mph

The 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 is not a slow car, but precious few get the chance to really stretch their legs on a 2.7-mile section of runway like the Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds. This one has, though, and it absolutely gobbles up the magic 200mph mark in a video released by the YouTube channel yesterday.

From a standing start the ZR1 passes 60mph in about five seconds according to the gear, then clobbers through 100mph in just eight, eventually reaching an indicated 214mph at the braking point, later verified as 213.649mph. Take a look at the video to see what it’s like from the driver’s seat. Sounds absolutely biblical, too.