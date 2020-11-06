Warning: These New Detail Shots Of The Volvo P1800 Cyan May Cause Involuntary Drooling

We could spend a very long time staring at the Volvo P1800 Cyan, so now there are a bunch of new detail shots to examine, our productivity is about to take a huge hit. Built by Cyan Racing, this a thoroughly reworked version of the 1960s coupe retains precious little of the original car, resulting in a work of mechanical beauty.

It uses a new carbon fibre body allowing for a wider track and bigger wheels. The old live axle is gone, replaced with a new suspension setup featuring double wishbones all round. We get a lovely glimpse of this arrangement in the new images, along with our first look at the interior and the car’s 414bhp engine.