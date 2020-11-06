Warning: These New Detail Shots Of The Volvo P1800 Cyan May Cause Involuntary Drooling
Cyan Racing has released the first shots of its reimagined P1800's interior, engine bay and reworked suspension
We could spend a very long time staring at the Volvo P1800 Cyan, so now there are a bunch of new detail shots to examine, our productivity is about to take a huge hit. Built by Cyan Racing, this a thoroughly reworked version of the 1960s coupe retains precious little of the original car, resulting in a work of mechanical beauty.
It uses a new carbon fibre body allowing for a wider track and bigger wheels. The old live axle is gone, replaced with a new suspension setup featuring double wishbones all round. We get a lovely glimpse of this arrangement in the new images, along with our first look at the interior and the car’s 414bhp engine.
On the latter front, the P1800 uses a 2.0-litre inline-four turbo unit taken from the WTCC title-winning Volvo S60 TC1. It’s been re-engineered for the P1800 Cyan, with a tweaked power delivery and a new look that’s more in keeping with the car’s 60s origins.
The cabin has is completely reupholstered, but pleasingly, the original dashboard layout remains. There’s also a titanium roll hoop, bucket seats with harnesses, and a Momo Prototipo steering wheel. “We have kept the clean and driver-oriented interior of the original car, carefully moving it forward with modern materials and technology,” says Cyan Racing’s design boss Ola Granlund.
If you’re thinking all this looks expensive, that’s because it is. Very. The starting price for a completed car is $500,000. There isn’t a specific cap on production, with Cyan building these P1800s on request.
