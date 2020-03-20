VW's Plans For A 2.5 Five-Cylinder Golf R Were Dashed By Audi

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

It’s a case of evolution rather than revolution for the next VW Golf R. It’ll use a tweaked version of the EA888 inline-four turbo engine that powered its predecessor, with an output in the region of 330bhp. Recent spy shots show that it won’t even look that distinct from the old one. However, it could have been a very different beast. Citing an insider source, Dutch publication Autovise reports that VW originally wanted to stick the 395bhp 2.5-litre inline-five engine of Audi under the bonnet. Its sister brand, however, wasn’t what you’d call keen.

Audi refused to allow it, and quite strongly, from the sounds of it. The reason being the Golf R is, the source said, already a competitor to the products of Audi Sport - giving it the same engine as the RS3 would create too strong a rival within VW Group’s ranks. As it stands, the next R has the potential to steal away customers of the incoming S3, but that’s been the case with the last few generations of each car anyway.

A 2.5-powered VW Golf R would be a strong rival for the next RS3