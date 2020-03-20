or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 9 hours ago 8
News

VW's Plans For A 2.5 Five-Cylinder Golf R Were Dashed By Audi

VW reportedly wanted to stick Audi's five-cylinder engine in the next Golf R, but its sister brand refused

Remind me later
Audi - VW's Plans For A 2.5 Five-Cylinder Golf R Were Dashed By Audi - News

It’s a case of evolution rather than revolution for the next VW Golf R. It’ll use a tweaked version of the EA888 inline-four turbo engine that powered its predecessor, with an output in the region of 330bhp. Recent spy shots show that it won’t even look that distinct from the old one.

However, it could have been a very different beast. Citing an insider source, Dutch publication Autovise reports that VW originally wanted to stick the 395bhp 2.5-litre inline-five engine of Audi under the bonnet. Its sister brand, however, wasn’t what you’d call keen.

Audi - VW's Plans For A 2.5 Five-Cylinder Golf R Were Dashed By Audi - News

Audi refused to allow it, and quite strongly, from the sounds of it. The reason being the Golf R is, the source said, already a competitor to the products of Audi Sport - giving it the same engine as the RS3 would create too strong a rival within VW Group’s ranks. As it stands, the next R has the potential to steal away customers of the incoming S3, but that’s been the case with the last few generations of each car anyway.

A 2.5-powered VW Golf R would be a strong rival for the next RS3
A 2.5-powered VW Golf R would be a strong rival for the next RS3

Audi is more than happy for the engine to go elsewhere, with Donkervoort and KTM both using the 2.5-litre unit in low-volume sports cars and racing cars. “That doesn’t bite us. It is also good for the Audi image,” Autovise’s man on the inside noted (translated).

The inline-four-powered Golf R should be revealed later in 2020, completing the fast Golf line-up - already, we’ve had the GTD, GTE and GTI. Which of the four would it be for you?

Source: Autovise va Motor1

More Audi posts

8 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News Dutch Coachbuilder To Make The Two-Door Range Rover That JLR Canned News The Aston Martin DBX SUV Is Here With 542bhp News Check Out The Abarth 695 70th Anniversario's Mad Rear Spoiler News Seat Wants To Cut Your Commute With A 177Lb Ft Electric Scooter News Toyota May Be Doing A ‘Lancer Evo’ With The Yaris News Ride On-Board With Max Verstappen In The Aston Martin Valkyrie News The New Porsche 911 Turbo S Will Do 0-62mph In 2.7 Seconds News Check Out The 329bhp VW Golf R Before You're Supposed To See It

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or