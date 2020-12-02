VW Is Shutting Down Its Motorsport Division

VW has announced its to absorb its 169 motorsport personnel into the wider company as it ceases race and rally activities

One day on from Audi confirming an assault on the Dakar Rally, the World Endurance Championship and IMSA, its parent brand VW has announced it’s quitting motorsport entirely. Explaining the move, the VW management board’s Dr Frank Welsch said:

“The Volkswagen brand is on the way to becoming the leading provider for sustainable e-mobility. To this end, we are pooling our strengths and have decided to terminate the Volkswagen brand’s own motorsport activities. “The motorsport workforce will be integrated in Volkswagen AG. The deep technical expertise of the motorsport employees and the know-how gained from the ID.R project will remain with the company and will help us put further efficient models from the ID. family on the road.”

VW Motorsport GmbH employs some 169 people in Hanover, all of which will be brought over to Volkswagen AG’s headquarters in Wolfsburg over the next few months. Having ended a multiple championship-winning run in WRC thanks to the financial fallout of Dieselgate, VW shifted its focus to motorsport with the likes of the Polo GTI R5 and the Golf GTI TCR touring car (although the latter was built by Cupra Racing in Martorell). Production of the former will conclude at the end of 2020, and a long-term parts supply for both vehicles has been confirmed.