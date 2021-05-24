V6-Engined Mazda MX-5 Becomes 'Ring's Fastest MX-5 With 7:33 Lap

Half the appeal of the Mazda MX-5 for enthusiasts is how good a base the sports car is for modifications. It’s not exactly a thriller in stock form, but with a little work, amazing things are possible.

OK, so the NA Miata belonging to Kostas Sidiras of One Lap Heroes YouTube fame may have received somewhat more than “a little work,” but the car still proves our point. It’s had a V6 transplant, but not of the Jaguar AJ ‘Rocketeer’ variety us here at CT are familiar with. Instead, Kostas’ MX-5 sits a General Motors LFX Camaro engine on a custom subframe.

It’s far from the most common V6 swap for these cars, but dropping one of these in makes a lot of sense. The 3.6-litre unit is reliable, all aluminium, in plentiful supply, and makes around 320bhp straight out of the box. Providing you apply the right kind of chassis changes to make the most of that power, you can get around your favourite circuit very quickly indeed. How does a 7min 33.8sec lap at the Nurburgring sound?