V10-Powered McLaren Solus GT Is A Real-Life Gran Turismo Racer

The last time we saw a V10 engine in a McLaren was in its Formula 1 cars of the early 2000s, but the 10-cylinder power unit has returned with the Solus GT: a single-seater, track-only racer with a high-revving V10, crazy aerodynamics and the power-to-weight ratio of a Formula 1 car. It’s certainly not your typical McLaren, but it sounds like a recipe for some serious fun. The Solus GT has been derived from the McLaren Ultimate Vision Gran Turismo concept, designed for the PlayStation racing game as a virtual-only racer. Usually, concept cars like these never make it to the real world, but the McLaren Solus GT is here as a real production-ready machine, and, on paper, it has all the makings to be the ultimate track car.

The beating heart of the Solus GT is a bespoke version of a naturally aspirated 5.2-litre Judd V10 engine, which produces an eye-watering 829bhp. Unlike McLaren’s typical turbocharged V8s, the V10 can rev to more than 10,000rpm. The Solus GT uses a seven-speed straight-cut sequential gearbox to put down its power, while the entire car weighs less than 1000kg. This means that the driver, burrowed in the Solus’s fighter-jet-like cabin, can pilot the ludicrous single-seater from 0-62mph in just 2.5 seconds.

Double wishbone suspension features at each of the car’s four corners, along with carbon brake discs, carbon pads, six-pot aluminium calipers and 18-inch centre-lock aluminium wheels wrapped in Le Mans Prototype slick tyres. Other racing-inspired touches include F1-style sidepods housing the car’s radiators, a 3D-printed titanium halo-like protection structure, an adjustable pedal box and a racing seat moulded specifically to the owner’s measurements. See also: New Aston Martin DBR22 Is A Roofless V12-Powered Beauty McLaren has done away with convention when it comes to the tech powering the Solus GT, as the car’s gearbox and engine serve as a stressed member of the carbon fibre chassis to negate the need for a rear subframe. The motor features no chains or belts, with the car’s ancillaries being gear driven for increased durability.