Undisguised Skoda Octavia vRS Prototype Gives Us An Early Preview

The VW Golf 8 GTI’s sensible, even more practical cousin is nearly here. The Skoda Octavia vRS will be making its public debut at the Geneva Motor Show next week, but a completely undisguised prototype caught on camera in Spain has given us a sneaky preview.

It must be said - the absence of a rear wing like the one on the third-gen vRS does mean the new version isn’t as distinct from the standard Octavia on first glance. It does get a little lip spoiler on the boot lid however, along with unique front and rear bumpers.