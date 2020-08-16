Ultra-Cool Jeep Gladiator Farout Concept Lets You Sleep Wherever You Park

Courtesy of a clever retractable four-man tent on its roof, the Farout Concept can comfortably-ish take an average family on multi-day breaks right into the depths of the wild

Off-roaders are basically the coolest vehicles on the market right now. The Land Rover Defender, the Ford Bronco and the Suzuki Jimny are among the most desirable real-world vehicles you can buy. The Jeep Gladiator is among them, too, with a whiff of Hummer H3 about its obviously Wrangler-based architecture. The Gladiator could get even cooler, too, if Jeep follows-up on a tempting concept unveiled this week. Christened the Farout Concept, it’s a mobile home that can overland through almost any off-road range in the world. On top of the regular four-door, ultra-capable chassis and 3.0-litre EcoDiesel engine sits a capsule that opens to unfold a large, rooftop four-man tent.

Some 16 feet long and 7.5 feet wide, this canvas-walled holiday penthouse can be your ticket to a lakeside view in the Rockies on one crisp, clear morning, then a beach-front vista on another. The terrain you have to cross to get there shouldn’t matter too much to the proven Gladiator running gear. It’s specifically designed to be a comfortable home-from-home, with a wood-lined interior and “soft ambient lighting.” There’s a fridge, a cooker and hanging storage racks for your choice of spare leisure activity wear. “Outdoorsy fashion and style are celebrated,” says Jeep, with leather upholstery in a sultry-sounding dark smoke blue accented by orange stitching and checked trim inserts. Shame we don’t have a picture of it, then.