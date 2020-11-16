UK Will Bring Forward Ban Of New Petrol And Diesel Cars To 2030

Having already brought forward its previous target to ban the sale of new ICE cars from 2040 to 2035, the UK government will reportedly aim for 2030

There could be even less time to buy a brand new purely internal combustion-powered car in the UK than previously thought. The government initially proposed banning the sale of new petrol, diesel and hybrid cars by 2040, subsequently bringing that forward to 2035 or even sooner if possible. According to the Financial Times, it’s been decided that a swifter cull is indeed feasible, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson set to announce a new target of 2030 at some point this week. Yep, well within 10 years. This will encompass all cars powered solely by petrol or diesel plus closed-system hybrids, with plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) to be given a reprieve until 2035. Beyond that year, only fully electric cars will remain available to buy new.

Understandably, there will be concerns as to how doable this is, and the kind of impact it’ll have on the car industry. Of all the cars sold in the UK last year, just six per cent where either full EVs or PHEVs in 2019, and although this figure is climbing steadily, the market has a long way to go in just nine years. Electric vehicles remain significantly more expensive than their petrol or diesel-powered counterparts. A Peugeot e-208, for example, starts at £25,050, compared to £16,310 for the cheapest ICE version - a sizeable gap even though the former’s price is reduced by £3500 thanks to a government grant.