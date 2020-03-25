UK Cars Have Been Given A Six-Month MOT Exemption

The laws surrounding the UK’s MOT procedure have been given an significant tweak. As the country battles the Coronavirus pandemic, the Department for Transport has announced changes to the rules.

If your car is due an MOT from 30 March 2020 onward, it’ll be granted a six-month extension. The legislation will come into effect on for 12 months “following a short consultation with key organisations,” DfT says.

The idea is anyone who needs to be on the road under the UK’s lockdown conditions can continue driving legally without having to visit an MOT testing station - risking the further spread of Covid-19.

Speaking about the move, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: