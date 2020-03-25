or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 2 hours ago 3
News

UK Cars Have Been Given A Six-Month MOT Exemption

The Department for Transport has announced an MOT exemption starting 30 March to "enable vital services such as deliveries to continue" amidst the Covid-19 crisis

The laws surrounding the UK’s MOT procedure have been given an significant tweak. As the country battles the Coronavirus pandemic, the Department for Transport has announced changes to the rules.

If your car is due an MOT from 30 March 2020 onward, it’ll be granted a six-month extension. The legislation will come into effect on for 12 months “following a short consultation with key organisations,” DfT says.

The idea is anyone who needs to be on the road under the UK’s lockdown conditions can continue driving legally without having to visit an MOT testing station - risking the further spread of Covid-19.

Speaking about the move, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said:

“We must ensure those on the frontline of helping the nation combat COVID19 are able to do so.

“Allowing this temporary exemption from vehicle testing will enable vital services such as deliveries to continue, frontline workers to get to work, and people get essential food and medicine.

“Safety is key, which is why garages will remain open for essential repair work.”

The DfT has also said that it is “working with insurers and the police” so that penalties for lapsed MOTs due before 30 March are avoided for anyone self-isolating. Meanwhile, the government branch has also scrapped driving tests along with annual lorry, bus, and coach tests for three months.

