or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 2 hours ago 0
Motorsport

Treat Your Ears To 7 Minutes Of The Aston Martin DBR9's Screaming V12

With Aston seemingly abandoning its FIA WEC plans with the Valkyrie, we're seeking solace in a V12 racer from the company's past

Remind me later

The Aston Valkyrie gave us the tantalising prospect of V12 engines returning to Le Mans. The company’s World Endurance Championship plans with the hypercar are now on hold, however. With investor Lawrence Stroll seemingly more interested in making Aston Martin a works F1 team, it’s safe to assume the hypercar will never turn a wheel in anger in the motorsport world.

Happily, we can at least wonder what might have been, thanks to Aston having a back catalogue full of V12 racing cars. There was the troubled but gorgeous AMR-One LMP1 car, the V12 Vantage GT3, and my personal favourite, the DBR9.

Image via YouTube/Belgian Motorsport
Image via YouTube/Belgian Motorsport

Built for the now-defunct GT1 regulations, the car shared its ‘VH’ platform and some of the V12 engine with the DB9 road car, but precious little else was carried over. It’s clad in carbon fibre panels, and tips the scales at just 1170kg - a considerable saving of 600kg compared to its distantly related showroom counterpart.

Aston Martin built 19 - 10 for its factory racing efforts while nine that went to privateers. The car was officially fielded from 2005 to 2011, taking the 2006 Le Mans Series driver’s and constructor’s titles in the process. Some still race today, including the car you see here, filmed competing in the Endurance Racing Legends series at Zandvoort, Monza and the Nürburgring.

And yes, the noise is sensational.

More Aston Martin posts

0 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels Motorsport Here's How You Style Out A Motorbike Crash Motorsport Here's Your First Look At Peugeot's Le Mans Hypercar Motorsport Surprise: Fernando Alonso Is (Reportedly) Coming Back To F1 With Renault (UPDATE: Now Confirmed) Motorsport MotoGP Rider Bails At 140mph Following Brake Failure Motorsport The Toyota GR Super Sport Hypercar Looks Impossibly Tiny Inside Motorsport It's Official: Honda Will Leave F1 At The End Of The 2021 Season Motorsport Behold: The Synthetic Fuel-Ready 992 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup And Its Giant Rear Wing Motorsport All Anyone Could Talk About At The Abu Dhabi GP Was Alonso's V10 Demo Run

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or