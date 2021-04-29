Toyota's Experimental Corolla Has A Hydrogen-Fuelled GR Yaris Engine

This Corolla racing car is set to take on the Fuji Super TEC 24 using an inline-three turbo engine fueled with hydrogen

If you want to power a car with hydrogen, a fuel cell is the way to do it. This involves a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen producing electricity, which can then be used to power an electric motor. The jury’s out on the viability of hydrogen fuel cells for the masses, but Toyota is giving it a damn good go with the second generation of the Mirai. Yes, it’s technically possible to inject it into an internal combustion engine instead of petrol, but the results are fantastically inefficient since hydrogen burns eight times as fast. Which is why Toyota‘s plan to run an ICE hydrogen car at an endurance race of all things has us intrigued.

Other than some high pitched whirring, perhaps from the hydrogen delivery system, the Corolla sounds just like it's powered by petrol

Said car is a Corolla, which is fitted with the same 1.6-litre inline-three turbo engine and all-wheel drive system from the GR Yaris, giving rumours of a thusly-propelled production version a certain amount of credence. Instead of unleaded, though, the 257bhp triple has been adapted to run solely on the gas ahead of the Fuji Super TEC 24 Hours next month. At this stage, it’s not clear how Toyota will deal with the Corolla’s hydrogen thirst, but it’s not the only issue the team will have to deal with. Because the hydrogen burns so quickly, it makes heat management an issue. “We will check the balance between how far to push maximum output while maintaining stable combustion,” Gazoo Racing boss Koji Sato said at a press conference this week, adding, “So, we don’t expect that the potential of hydrogen engines will fully be performed.”

Although those are some pretty big drawbacks, hydrogen does have some huge payoffs. For one thing, because of the more potent burn, responsiveness and low-speed torque can be improved. Secondly, the car will be almost emissions-free - all there is to worry about is a tiny amount of CO2 that’ll be released as some of the engine oil is burnt off, along with some NOx from the hydrogen combustion. The reason for all this? Toyota president Akio Toyoda, a hardcore petrolhead who races under the pseudonym ‘Morizo’, wants a low emissions future that doesn’t revolve only around electric cars. “We announced our hydrogen engine at this timing because we want to attempt to demonstrate that pinternal-combustion] engines can be useful in achieving carbon neutrality and we want to turn them into a platform that mechanics and private garages, which support motorsports, can use in the future,” he said.