or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 2 hours ago 1
Motorsport

Toyota's Experimental Corolla Has A Hydrogen-Fuelled GR Yaris Engine

This Corolla racing car is set to take on the Fuji Super TEC 24 using an inline-three turbo engine fueled with hydrogen

Remind me later
Toyota's Experimental Corolla Has A Hydrogen-Fuelled GR Yaris Engine - Motorsport

If you want to power a car with hydrogen, a fuel cell is the way to do it. This involves a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen producing electricity, which can then be used to power an electric motor. The jury’s out on the viability of hydrogen fuel cells for the masses, but Toyota is giving it a damn good go with the second generation of the Mirai.

Yes, it’s technically possible to inject it into an internal combustion engine instead of petrol, but the results are fantastically inefficient since hydrogen burns eight times as fast. Which is why Toyota‘s plan to run an ICE hydrogen car at an endurance race of all things has us intrigued.

Other than some high pitched whirring, perhaps from the hydrogen delivery system, the Corolla sounds just like it's powered by petrol

Said car is a Corolla, which is fitted with the same 1.6-litre inline-three turbo engine and all-wheel drive system from the GR Yaris, giving rumours of a thusly-propelled production version a certain amount of credence. Instead of unleaded, though, the 257bhp triple has been adapted to run solely on the gas ahead of the Fuji Super TEC 24 Hours next month.

At this stage, it’s not clear how Toyota will deal with the Corolla’s hydrogen thirst, but it’s not the only issue the team will have to deal with. Because the hydrogen burns so quickly, it makes heat management an issue. “We will check the balance between how far to push maximum output while maintaining stable combustion,” Gazoo Racing boss Koji Sato said at a press conference this week, adding, “So, we don’t expect that the potential of hydrogen engines will fully be performed.”

Toyota's Experimental Corolla Has A Hydrogen-Fuelled GR Yaris Engine - Motorsport

Although those are some pretty big drawbacks, hydrogen does have some huge payoffs. For one thing, because of the more potent burn, responsiveness and low-speed torque can be improved. Secondly, the car will be almost emissions-free - all there is to worry about is a tiny amount of CO2 that’ll be released as some of the engine oil is burnt off, along with some NOx from the hydrogen combustion.

The reason for all this? Toyota president Akio Toyoda, a hardcore petrolhead who races under the pseudonym ‘Morizo’, wants a low emissions future that doesn’t revolve only around electric cars. “We announced our hydrogen engine at this timing because we want to attempt to demonstrate that pinternal-combustion] engines can be useful in achieving carbon neutrality and we want to turn them into a platform that mechanics and private garages, which support motorsports, can use in the future,” he said.

Toyota's Experimental Corolla Has A Hydrogen-Fuelled GR Yaris Engine - Motorsport

Sato-san, meanwhile, talked about how the Corolla prototype provides, “that ‘car feeling’ that car lovers love, such as through sound and vibration”. Akio Toyoda is said to have been so excited by his first drive late last year, that he immediately insisted the car went racing.

It’s very early days, so it’s hard to tell if this experiment will succeed where others like BMW’s Hydrogen 7 failed. E-fuels are another potential avenue that might preserve combustion engines for motorsport and enthusiast use, but again, it’s too soon to tell how that might play out.

Cross those fingers, folks.

1 comment

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels Motorsport Official: George Russell Will Take Hamilton's Mercedes F1 Seat For The Next GP Motorsport Listen To The Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus 007's Angry V8 Motorsport What Causes Dragsters To Split In Two, And How Engineers Try To Stop It From Happening Motorsport Terrifying Footage Shows Moto2 Rider Dodging Competitors After Crash Motorsport The Toyota GR Yaris 'AP4' Makes Up For The Dead WRC Car Motorsport Sorry - There Won't Be A Road Car Version Of Peugeot's Le Mans Hypercar Motorsport Romain Grosjean's 137mph Bahrain Crash Registered 53G Motorsport Ferrari Is Joining The Le Mans Hypercar Class In 2023

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or