Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson an hour ago 0
Toyota GR Supra Has Its Roof Hacked Off For Targa Top Conversion

Toyota's one-off Supra 'Sport Top' project is progressing nicely, with the roof now off and a stainless exhaust added

If we told you to picture an A80 Supra in your head, we’d put money on it being one with a removable Targa roof. This convertible arrangement was an iconic feature available on the A80 and later versions of the A70, but sadly for the ‘A90’ GR Supra, it’s not an option. At least, not yet.

First announced around the time of the SEMA 360 online-only show, Toyota plans to create a GR Supra ‘Sport Top’ with a removable roof panel. The second episode in the YouTube build series is now live, and already, the lid has been lifted.

Ta-da!
A thoroughly lovely centre-exit, stainless steel exhaust has been fitted, and the car now has a hand-built rear diffuser. Eventually, it’ll be getting much of the aero kit from the Supra Heritage concept, A80-style rear wing included.

Toyota won’t merely be hacking the roof off and calling it a day, either - eventually, the car will have a pair of removable panels, which are to be released via remote-controlled latches. Once off, it’ll be possible to store them in the boot.

As the GR Supra’s BMW Z4 relative is a convertible only, you’d think it’d be technically possible to put something like the Sport Top into production. The prospect of this seems unlikely given how low the sales volumes are in the sports car world right now, but you never know - if people like this concept enough, perhaps Toyota might do the deed. Keep those fingers crossed.

