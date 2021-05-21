TIL: The Bottom Of A Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Has Golf Ball-Like Dimples

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 is quite clearly a lot more serious about aerodynamics than the cheaper GTS. At a mere glance, you can help but notice GT4-specific features like the more prominent front splitter and a massive fixed rear wing.

There are, however, some more subtle touches. Take that vent just in front of the front lid - as noted by Jason Fenske AKA Engineering Explained, it’s to eject hot air from the radiator without mucking up the under-body airflow. On the GTS, where aero isn’t as high on the agenda, heat is merely chucked out of some holes under the car.

The GT4 seals this area, but what’s particularly interesting is the nature of the panel used for the job - it’s dimpled like a golf ball.