This Vibrantly Yellow Alfa Romeo 8C Could Be Yours

One of only two US-spec 8Cs in Pearl Yellow is up for sale, but you’ll need over £200,000 to buy it

We’ll give you a second to compose yourself. Ready? An Alfa Romeo 8C has come up for sale, which is all the excuse we need to write about it. It may not be in the correct 8C Competizione red, but we’d happily drive this lemony slice of V8 gorgeousness. That it’s in the ‘wrong’ colour is definitely a talking point, and a selling point too. Only 10 of the 500 Alfa 8C coupes built came in Pearl Yellow, and this angry budgie is one of just two that were sold in the whole of North America. And now you can buy it.

Well, the estimate is £200,000 - £240,000 ($275,000 - $325,000), so if you have that sort of money then you can buy it. It’s cheaper than a fancy painting, and much better looking, AND you can drive it. What’s not to like? You won’t be surprised that it hasn’t been driven very much. It’s clocked up just 4200 miles since it was built, but has a thoroughly detailed service history and maintenance log. The previous owners have clearly loved this thing, even though they clearly resisted driving it on the regular.

Alongside (or despite, depending on your view) the yellow paint, the car is really well specced. Optional extras include stunning black leather seats with special 8C stitching - did we mention they’re stunning?! - plus a Bose sound system, a carbon fibre pack and yellow brake calipers. The Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione came with a brawny 4.7-litre V8, pushing out 450bhp. Linked to a six-speed semi-auto, it was capable of reaching 62mph from a standstill in 4.2 seconds. Keep the right boot pinned and you’ll end up doing 186mph.