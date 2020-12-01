This Toyota GR Yaris Is Going Rallying In Australia

Going some way to make up for the cancelled GR Yaris WRC, a company has built a competition-spec 'AP4 version for the Australian Rally Championship

Designs were tinkered with in VR before being signed off and converted into CAD data, which Toyota Australia’s Product Planning and Development department fed to CNC machines to create the moulds for the car’s various fibreglass panels. NBM has been fielding a previous-generation Yaris AP4 in the championship over the last few years. It was a much harder starting point, requiring the addition of all-wheel drive and the installation of a bigger engine. The GR, on the other hand, requires a lot less work. “It gives us an amazing platform to start with. We have got a carbon fibre roof, we’ve got aluminium doors, we’ve got the lightest and most powerful three-cylinder turbo mass production engine in the world, we’ve got an incredibly wide stance, and all-wheel drive - it’s literally made to be rallied,” explains team founder and four-time Australian rally champ Neal Bates.