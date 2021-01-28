or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 3 hours ago 0
Used Cars

This Sad, 150,000-Mile Bentley Mulsanne Deserves To Be Rescued

This sorry-looking 1987 Mulsanne has seen better days, but it doesn't look to be completely beyond saving

Remind me later
Bentley - This Sad, 150,000-Mile Bentley Mulsanne Deserves To Be Rescued - Used Cars

We have a bit of a soft spot for old Bentleys here at Car Throttle. A little while back we bought a 1989 Eight for the princely sum of £5000, making it the UK’s cheapest Bentley with an MOT at the time. While most of the cars we buy for YouTube end up getting moved on when we’re done with them, the Eight is still kicking around and in use.

What we have here is a purchase that requires a great deal more bravery than our £5k Eight, though. It’s a 1987 Mulsanne going under the virtual hammer via Car and Classic and with three days left at the time of writing, the bidding is at just £1100. A quick glance at these pictures should tell you why, but let’s take a closer look anyway.

Bentley - This Sad, 150,000-Mile Bentley Mulsanne Deserves To Be Rescued - Used Cars

The luxo-barge has been off the road for years, but remarkably, its 6.75-litre V8 still starts and runs. The gearbox is stuck in reverse, though, with the fault likely lying in the selector mechanism. Oil pressure is said to be good, as is compression.

The underside of the car is “structurally decent,” the detailed auction page notes, but the bodywork is in a poor state, with significant rust dotted all around the car. The rear wheel arches, front wings, and boot have all bit hit hard with the tin worm. There’s a broken headlight, both rear wings are dented, and the boot doesn’t quite close.

Bentley - This Sad, 150,000-Mile Bentley Mulsanne Deserves To Be Rescued - Used Cars

The news is slightly better inside, where the Slate leather seems to be in reasonable shape. The wood veneers are cracked, though, and there’s a handful of missing trim pieces including a couple of ashtrays and some switchgear.

The mileage is best described as ‘heroic’, with the odometer sitting at 152,667 miles. It has a “substantial file of bills” up to 125,000 miles, beyond which point the record gets ‘sketchy’. The Mulsanne spent some time in a private collection, but the owner died before having a chance to restore it.

Bentley - This Sad, 150,000-Mile Bentley Mulsanne Deserves To Be Rescued - Used Cars

The current owner purchased it from their estate along with 10 other cars but doesn’t have the time to get the languishing Bentley, which has been sat without an MOT since 2009, up to scratch.

The Mulsanne in a sorry state, and we suspect its most likely future use lies in becoming a parts donor. It doesn’t look completely beyond saving, though. Feel brave enough?

More Bentley posts

0 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels Used Cars Which Vital Organs Would You Trade For This Ringbrothers Ford Mustang Restomod? Used Cars A Rare V10 Spanish Supercar Is Up For Auction Next Month Used Cars 10 Things You Need To Know Before Buying A Renault Sport Clio 172/182 Used Cars Fancy Buying A Lamborghini LM002? Used Cars This £16k BMW 550i Is A Low-Key Way To Get A 400bhp V8 Used Cars A £2500 Audi S3 Is A Shortcut To Premium Hot Hatch Thrills Used Cars The New BMW M135i Has Already Shed £10,000 On The Used Market Used Cars This £17k Mercedes CL63 Is The Classiest Way To Get AMG's 6.2 V8

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or