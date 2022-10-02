This Modified BMW 1 Series Is The Fastest Diesel ‘Bimmer Ever

How much power is too much for a diesel-powered BMW 1 Series? Well, according to Dragoş Stăcescu, a car modifier based in Romania, the bar is pretty high. Dragoş began tinkering with his BMW 118d in the winter of 2019 to compete in the Romanian National Drag Championship. He ended up building the fastest diesel BMW ever while still using mainly original BMW parts.

So, just how quick is this 118d? Power has been raised to a staggering 1006bhp, enabling Dragoş’s car to complete the quarter-mile race event in just 8.31 seconds – a new Romanian national record for the 402-metre event. The 1 Series accelerated from 0-62mph in a blistering 1.87 seconds and reached a top speed of 167.7mph at the finish line. And you thought the current M340d was fast. So, how exactly did he do it?