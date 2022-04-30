This Mint Condition Honda S2000 Has Delivery Mileage, And It Could Be Yours

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Famed for its 8,200rpm redline, naturally aspirated VTEC unit and roofless driving experience, the Honda S2000 has become a highly sought after JDM sports car with a cult-like following. That brings us to this particular Honda S2000 listed for auction on Bring a Trailer, which may well be the best-preserved example we’ve seen. It’s only covered 399 miles since rolling off the production line back in 2009 - so it’s as close to a brand new S2000 as you can get. See also: Honda NSX Successor Talk Sparked By All-Electric Supercar Teaser When the S2000 was still in showrooms, it represented a rare driver-focussed setup for an affordable price tag, and consequently, many examples were driven aggressively and covered many miles. As a result, it’s extremely rare to find a Honda S2000 that looks like it just rolled off the Takanezawa production line in Tochigi, Japan.

The car is finished in a stunning Formula Red paint job and features a black leather interior that still has its unadulterated factory sheen. The S2000 is powered by the legendary 2.2-litre F22C1 inline-four VTEC engine, which sends 237bhp to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential. The S2000’s engine offers enough performance to have plenty of fun without getting into trouble on public roads, while its convertible roof, driver-focused interior and fighter-jet like gauge cluster only add to this car’s thrill factor.

It’s complemented with 17-inch five-spoke alloy wheels wrapped in Bridgestone Potenza tyres. Double-wishbone suspension makes an appearance, while disc brakes at each corner provide plentiful stopping power. Other features include a power-operated black soft-top roof with a rare colour-matched removable hardtop, xenon headlights, a front lip spoiler and the S2000’s trademark oval-tipped exhaust tips. With its driver-focussed interior, electronic gauge cluster and racing-style tachometer, the S2000 is a car made for enjoying wringing out the naturally aspirated engine in every gear, and this car’s next owner will have an exceptional machine on their hands. That’s assuming the car actually gets driven rather than being stored in a garage for another ten years, of course.