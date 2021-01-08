This Low-Mileage Honda NSX Type R Is Pure Auction Temptation

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

The Type R was the serious-spec Honda NSX. Some 120kg was chopped from the standard car for a more exciting, more dynamic drive in tandem with a blueprinted and enhanced engine, a shorter final drive ratio and stiffer suspension. That makes it quite the ownership prospect for anyone interested in exploring the ultimates in analogue drivers’ cars. A car the great Ayrton Senna had a hand in developing is never likely to disappoint when it comes to excitement. Be careful, though – the Type R had no traction control.

It was the first time Honda used the Type R badge but it came with motorsport pedigree. The 270bhp, 210lb ft (such modest numbers in 2021) car was made special in various ways, like removing the soundproofing, replacing the electric seats with carbon-kevlar buckets trimmed red, Enkei forged alloy wheels and even a titanium gear knob. As a special edition only 483 NSX Type Rs were made. It was a JDM model, too, making all genuine examples right-hand drive. This one, for sale on the Collecting Cars platform, has had two owners including the current seller: a collector who, sadly, is based in Hong Kong.

Photographed nicely on the streets of the city, this icon has covered 46,934km, or the equivalent of 29,163 miles. It’s not quite fully original, with the bouncy bits now taken care of by HKS, but it does still have its original Japanese export certificate and appears to be undamaged barring a few stone chips around the lower edges of the bodywork. The interior is pristine, with some areas of trim still wearing their factory plastic coatings, preserving the surfaces beneath. Mechanically it will need some tests, having had an oil change 400km ago but no major work for a number of years. The Bridgestone Potenzas are in good condition with 6mm of tread and two years’ fitment time behind them.