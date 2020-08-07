or register
Tuning

This Is The Porsche 911 GT3 RS MR And You Want One

Manthey-Racing's package of improvements to the 991.2 GT3 is now available, and we're rather taken with the wheels

Believe it or not, there is a market for making Porsche‘s heavily track-focused GT RS cars even more serious. Manthey-Racing - a motorsport firm now majority-owned by Porsche - has made a name for itself fiddling with such motors, perhaps most famously with the GT2 RS MR which clocked an astonishing 6min 40sec Nurburgring lap.

Now, Manthey is back with the 991.2 GT3 RS MR, and it’d be a gross understatement to say the want is strong.

It’s billed as having “a focus on track day and club sport use,” (well, yeah), and as with previous MR kits, it calls upon Manthey’s extensive GT racing expertise. Headlining the kit is a set of four-way adjustable MR coilovers. Although they aren’t detailed beyond that, Manthey’s alterations for the 991.1 RS included GT3 R-derived dampers - expect similar motorsport influence here.

The brakes have been beefed up with new MR pads and braided lines, although the rotors are now hidden away by MR magnesium with carbon aero discs, which look delicious. They’re optional, but after having a good ogle, we’ve decided they’re essential.

Although the car you see here - wheels aside - doesn’t look all that different from a standard GT3 RS, the aero changes are extensive. The MR has a new rear wing, carbon fibre gurney flaps, ‘air guided elements’ for the side skirts, and a whole new carbon engine deck lid.

Manthey Racing hasn’t revealed how much all of this costs, but we can expect a pretty punchy figure - the GT2 RS MR kit was €95,000 including the magnesium wheels.

