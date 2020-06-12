This Is The New V8-Powered Porsche Cayenne GTS

Porsche has revealed the GTS version of the Cayenne, which comes with more displacement and a couple of extra cylinders compared to its predecessor

Porsche’s upsizing assault on the GTS range is continuing full-steam ahead. We’ve had a Panamera GTS with a twin-turbo V8 instead of a hopped-up version S V6 as initially expected, the 4.0-litre 718 GTS twins replacing a pair of 2.5-litre-powered models, and a 2.9-litre Macan GTS which followed up, erm, one that was displaced 3.0 litres. But hey, it did get an extra turbo and more power. This week, its the turn of the Cayenne GTS. The previous-generation model used a 3.6-litre V6 shared with the S, but this time, it - like the Panamera - uses a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8. It’s the same engine you’ll find under the bonnet of the Cayenne Turbo, but with the boost pressure turned down, resulting in a still very healthy output of 454bhp plus 457lb ft of torque.

That represents modest improvements of only 20bhp and 14lb ft relative to the old one, but when it comes to noise, there’ll be no comparison. It’s helped further in the noise stakes by a new (optional) Sports exhaust, which includes a fancy pair of centrally-mounted tailpipes. It’s fast, too, despite weighing well over two tonnes - mash your foot on the floor from a standstill, and 0-62mph will be over and done with in 4.5 seconds. If you’ve room to keep going, the Cayenne GTS will go to 173mph.

Power is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed ‘Tiptronic S’ automatic gearbox (the Cayenne doesn’t get a PDK transmission, as a conventional auto is better for towing), and Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus fitted as standard. It rides 20mm lower than an S on Porsche Active Suspension Management adaptive dampers, which you can combine with rear-axle steering to liven proceedings up even further. It’s also possible to swap the 390mm front/358mm rear iron brakes for carbon-ceramic stoppers if you’re happy to part with more money for near-fade-free stopping power.