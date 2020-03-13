or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 6 hours ago 3
News

This Is The Fiesta ST-Battling Hyundai i20 N Hot Hatch

Hyundai's latest N hot hatch has been spotted undergoing testing in Spain, ahead of an anticipated 2021 launch

Remind me later
Hyundai - This Is The Fiesta ST-Battling Hyundai i20 N Hot Hatch - News

The B segment hot hatch landscape isn’t anything like as well populated as the category above. Unless you’re happy spending out on premium options like the VW Polo GTI or Mini Cooper S (or splashing out yet more on the £30k Toyota GR Yaris), your only logical option is the Ford Fiesta ST.

It’s an exceptional car, but a little more choice might be nice, right? Hyundai, it seems, agrees, and it wants to have a crack at the Fiesta with the all-new i20 N. The car was teased via a now-deleted video earlier this month, and this week, a prototype has been caught testing in Spain.

Hyundai - This Is The Fiesta ST-Battling Hyundai i20 N Hot Hatch - News

The camouflage is still pretty heavy at this stage, but we can see that the wheels and brakes clearly aren’t standard-issue i20. It looks to be sitting a tad lower, too, almost certainly on stiffer springs and dampers.

Engine-wise, Hyundai may opt for a detuned version of the i30 N’s 2.0-litre inline-four turbo engine, although its 1.6 is a more likely solution. It’s already good for 175bhp, so it wouldn’t require much work to get to Fiesta ST/Polo GTI levels of poke.

Hyundai - This Is The Fiesta ST-Battling Hyundai i20 N Hot Hatch - News

Locking differentials never used to be a given for smaller hot hatchbacks like this, but with these little scamps getting ever more serious, Hyundai may at least give the option of one here. Fortunately, the South Korean company made its own electronically-controlled, clutch-based differential for the i30 N, so that could well be deployed for the hot i20.

Hyundai - This Is The Fiesta ST-Battling Hyundai i20 N Hot Hatch - News

It probably won’t be the next Hyundai N product we see, though - we’re expecting that to be the Kona N, set for a launch later this year. The i20 N won’t launch until 2021, giving the Fiesta ST a little more time to reign as king of the small, front-wheel drive hot hatches.

More Hyundai posts

3 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News The Bentley Continental GT Limited Edition Doesn't Give A Damn About Subtlety News We Can Finally Hear The Aston Martin Valkyrie's N/A V12 Used In Anger News Toyota Has Tuned The GR Supra Engine To 1000bhp News The Mid-Engined Hyundai RM19 Halo Sports Car Could Make Production News New Cupra Formentor Spotted In Camouflage News The Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA And GTAm Are 533bhp, Track-Ready Birthday Presents News The Aston Martin DBX Will Be The Company's Most Potent V8 Beast News VW Is Already Thinking About A Fast 'ID 3R'

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or