This Is The All-New Lada Niva

Confusingly, Lada currently makes two different vehicles that could both be considered the Niva. One is the ‘4x4’, a continuation of the original, while the car that actually carries the Niva badge is a newer model based on the old car’s underpinnings.

The frame isn’t the only thing these two have in common, though - they’re also both very, very old. The 4x4 has been going for 44 years now, while the Niva (which was branded as the ‘Chevrolet Niva’ for a good chunk of its life) has been built since 1988. A properly new one is long overdue, then, and now we finally know when that’ll happen - 2024.

Renault-owned AvtoVAZ has teased the Niva Vision, a concept car which previews the production version. It takes on a much more boxy, utilitarian look than the 4x4 Vision (below), which Lada revealed at the Moscow Auto Show in 2018.