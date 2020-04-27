This Is Probably The Next BMW 2-Series, And Yes, It'll Be RWD

Although BMW‘s new giant grille trend seems to be trickling down to smaller cars in the range like the 4-series, it looks as though - thankfully - the 2-series will escape unscathed. These leaked images, posted on Instagram by Wilco Blok, purportedly show the next-generation version of the compact coupe. At the front, we can see a pair of kidney grilles that are strikingly wide rather than obnoxiously tall. Result.

There’s still a lot going on, with a big V-shaped element surrounding the lower grille element, and some huge intakes either side. The bumper also protrudes outwards from the headlights, giving the latter an unusual recessed look.