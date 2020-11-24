This Hoonicorn Vs Trophy Truck Drag Race Is Massively One-Sided But We Don't Mind

Inspired by the antics of Forza Horizon users, Ken Block is pitting his ‘Hoonicorn v2’ Mustang against all manner of vehicles. We’ve already seen the V8 drift monster take on a McLaren Senna, and now it’s time for the highly bespoke creation’s next challenge.

A victory, though, isn’t exactly going to be a tall order. Hoonicorn is facing off against the Ford Raptor Trophy Truck of three-time Baha 500 winner Bryce Menzies, and while this beast may have 950bhp, it also weighs over three tonnes. Hoonicorn is less than half the weight and has more power - 1400bhp from a 6.7-litre, twin-turbo Roush Yates V8.

Not that we care. Partly because, having watched Hoonicorn drifting around for the last few years, it’s awesome to see it in a different environment. The savagery of the gear changes from the short-ratio transmission, the filthy V8 noise, the way it disappears into the distance - it’s quite something.