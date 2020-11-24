or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 3 hours ago 0
Tuning

This Hoonicorn Vs Trophy Truck Drag Race Is Massively One-Sided But We Don't Mind

In the latest instalment of 'Hoonicorn Vs the World', Ken Block's 1400bhp Mustang takes on a Ford Raptor Trophy Truck

Remind me later

Inspired by the antics of Forza Horizon users, Ken Block is pitting his ‘Hoonicorn v2’ Mustang against all manner of vehicles. We’ve already seen the V8 drift monster take on a McLaren Senna, and now it’s time for the highly bespoke creation’s next challenge.

A victory, though, isn’t exactly going to be a tall order. Hoonicorn is facing off against the Ford Raptor Trophy Truck of three-time Baha 500 winner Bryce Menzies, and while this beast may have 950bhp, it also weighs over three tonnes. Hoonicorn is less than half the weight and has more power - 1400bhp from a 6.7-litre, twin-turbo Roush Yates V8.

Not that we care. Partly because, having watched Hoonicorn drifting around for the last few years, it’s awesome to see it in a different environment. The savagery of the gear changes from the short-ratio transmission, the filthy V8 noise, the way it disappears into the distance - it’s quite something.

This Hoonicorn Vs Trophy Truck Drag Race Is Massively One-Sided But We Don't Mind - Tuning

Plus, the Trophy Truck has a good try at stealing the show with its wheelie-popping antics off the line. It’s also given a leg-up in the 500-foot ‘bonus round’ by starting a couple of car lengths further forward.

And finally, the Raptor and Menzies have a go at something Hoonicorn is more used to - shredding rubber and making smoke. Yep, with the 40-inch off-road tyres. Impressive.

0 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels Tuning A Nissan Navara Is Being Turned Into A 1000bhp Franken-GT-R Missile Tuning Here's An Exclusive Look At Cusco's 2JZ-Swapped Toyota GR Yaris Tuning This BMW M140i/M2 Mash-Up Is A Present-Day M Coupe Tuning The Prior Design Audi Coupe Is The Two-Door RS2 We Never Got Tuning Novitec Has Tuned The Confusing McLaren GT To 700bhp Tuning This Is Liberty Walk's £15,000 'A90' Toyota Supra Widebody Conversion Kit Tuning You Can Buy A £12,000 Carbon Mugen Bonnet For The FK8 Honda Civic Type R Tuning 'Godzilla' 7.3 Ford V8 Hits Nearly 800bhp At 7600rpm, Still Very Much N/A

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or