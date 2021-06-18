or register
Ben Custard profile picture Ben Custard 5 hours ago 0
News

This Go-Kart Is Powered By A Tiny 2kg Rotary Hydrogen Engine

LiquidPiston has adapted its rotary engine to run on hydrogen, and has fitted it to the back of a go-kart. With slightly mixed results

Remind me later
This Go-Kart Is Powered By A Tiny 2kg Rotary Hydrogen Engine - News

Electric go-karts already exist, but now one company has created a complex-looking hydrogen-powered kart using a rotary hybrid engine. LiquidPiston has got its X-Engine to run on hydrogen, so the kart expells nothing but water.

The X-Engine is said to be a next-generation rotary engine, igniting on all three points of the triangle - a Wankel engine like you’d find in a Mazda RX-8 only ignites on one side. It weighs just 2kg, whereas a petrol-powered go-kart typically has an engine weighing nine times that.

This Go-Kart Is Powered By A Tiny 2kg Rotary Hydrogen Engine - News

The company is looking to target a range of sectors including aviation and automotive, where there are clear benefits to having a lighter power source. That won’t be for a little while yet, but the company’s CEO, Alec Shkolnik, has suggested the hydrogen-powered engine could get its power from the sun or wind, creating a fully zero-emission vehicle.

New electric cars tend to be much heavier than petrol ones, as battery packs weigh a couple of hundred kilos by themselves. As you probably know, lightness helps acceleration, braking, cornering and wear-and-tear on parts.

This Go-Kart Is Powered By A Tiny 2kg Rotary Hydrogen Engine - News

Hydrogen is merely the latest fuel to power this X-Engine; it’s previously run on petrol, diesel, propane, kerosene and jet fuel.

Running like this, the go-kart has regenerative braking, so the battery recharges when you take your foot off the accelerator and you’ll be able to longer between refuelling. What we’re not sure of, though, is whether every kart will have to be on wet tyres, as water comes out of the exhaust pipe rather than vapour. Surely it’d end up like something out of Mario Kart after two laps…

LiquidPiston showed its new hydrogen go-kart on the Warped Perception YouTube channel, where we get to see our first glimpse of it moving under its own power. And the result is… slow. The company may only be doing initial testing, but we would have expected a full-power run to highlight the capability of this setup. If that’s as fast as it goes, traditional karts won’t lose any sleep and you won’t be seeing the next Lewis Hamilton in a hydrogen rotary-engined go kart.

What would you want to see a tiny engine like this in? Tell us in the comments.

0 comments

Recommended Car Throttle Newsletter Subscribe To The CT Newsletter And Win Tyres Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News Official: Ferrari's First Fully Electric Car Will Be Here By 2025 News The Cupra Born Is A RWD EV Hot Hatch With Golf GTI Performance News 'Nissan Z' Name Rumoured For 370Z Replacement, Will Cost $35k And Up News The Morgan Plus 8 GTR Will Be A Motorsport-Inspired V8 Thug News The Zyrus LP1200 Strada Is A Road-Legal Monster With Lambo Blood News The SEC Is Investigating VW Over Its 'Voltswagen' Stunt News Alfa Romeo Will Soon Bin Its Rear-Wheel Drive Platform News This Is The Mercedes-AMG C63's 600bhp+ I4 Hybrid Powertrain

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or