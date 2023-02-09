This Gated Manual-Converted 458 Speciale Is The Perfect Modern-Era Ferrari

Forget the one-offs commissioned by the uber-rich and the hypercars bought by the, erm, slightly less uber-rich - the best, purest modern-era Ferrari models are the middleweight, mid-engined supercars. And these peaked with the 458 Speciale, with its uncompromising focus and 9,000rpm-capable naturally aspirated V8.

Ferrari’s ruthless chasing of lap times at Fiorano mean there’s no such thing as a manual 458 Spesh, though, nor any kind of stick-shifting 458, for that matter. Such a thing would have nudged the Speciale even closer to Ferrari perfection, but happily, one such example now exists thanks to Modificata.

The Miami, Florida-based company - founded by GT racer Jeff Segal - has converted a white 458 Speciale to use a more engaging gated manual gearbox. It’s showcased in this video, which mixes that screaming nat-asp V8 with the click-clack of the open gate. Glorious.