This Bugatti EB110's 8,700rpm Dyno Run Is A Rare Treat

Bugatti S.p.A only made 139 EB110s, and it’s fair to assume most don’t get out much, living much of their lives tucked away in climate-controlled garages. That’s inevitable when we’re talking about a rare and incredibly valuable car - an EB110 Super Sport went under the hammer at the Monterey Car Week a couple of months ago for $2,755,000 (just over £2 million).

We should be thankful, then, that some owners are happy to say to hell with the scarcity and value of these cars and drive them as they were intended. The EB110 featured in this video from NM2255 even ended up on a dyno, revving its heart out to the heady heights of 8,700rpm.