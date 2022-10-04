This BMW 1M Has An E60 M5 V10 Squeezed Under The Bonnet

The 1M has the iconic V10 engine from the E60 M5 plumbed in, and it’s currently for sale

We all know that the BMW 1M is one of the greatest driver’s cars that BMW M division has ever built, but could it have been even better? The previous owner of this car clearly thought so, as they decided to fit it with the incredible V10 engine from the E60-generation BMW M5. Overkill? Probably. Awesome? Absolutely. The V10-powered BMW 1M is currently for sale in Germany for €59,900 (around £52,000, or $59,000). However, for that price, you’re getting a pretty low mileage 1M with just 11,806 miles on the odometer, as well as the glorious powertrain and the modifications needed to make this bizarre creation function properly.

The 1M’s original 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged straight-six has been swapped out in favour of the legendary 5.0-litre S85 V10 from the E60 M5, which has also been supercharged with components from ESS for good measure. The ESS V10 kit raises power from the 1M’s original 335bhp to almost 650bhp, so passengers are advised to hold on tight. See aso: This Manual Conversion V10 BMW M5 Touring Could Be Your Pride And Joy The V10-powered sports car also comes with a water/methanol injection kit as well as a custom Friedrich exhaust. Sadly the 1M’s original six-speed manual gearbox has been replaced with the SMG automated manual gearbox from the E60 M5. We would have preferred a manual shifter, but beggars can’t be choosers when there’s so much power to handle.