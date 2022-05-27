This Audi R8 V10 Based LaFerrari Replica Will Ruin Your Day

Let’s make one thing clear from the start, we aren’t the biggest fans of replica car builds. The process usually involves sacrificing an unfortunate donor car, typically a Toyota MR2 or Pontiac Fiero, to create a lookalike supercar for a fraction of the cost of the real thing. However, today’s replica story is in a class of its own, as this Ferrari LaFerrari project was built upon a perfectly good first-generation 2010 Audi R8 V10 Spyder.

Now, it’s understandable to be upset by the thought of an Audi R8 being torn apart, drilled and modified to create this unsightly Frankenstein-like kit car, but the DIY LaFerrari’s current owner thinks otherwise. The car’s creator describes the machine as “Probably the best Ferrari replica in South Africa” and states, “A lot of time, effort and money has been put into this project to get the vehicle to look like a real LaFerrari”. In all fairness, the project has clearly had a lot of time and effort put into it, but whether it looks like a “real LaFerrari” is debatable