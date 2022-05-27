This Audi R8 V10 Based LaFerrari Replica Will Ruin Your Day
A first-generation Audi R8 V10 Spyder has been sacrificed to build this ‘LaFerrari’
Let’s make one thing clear from the start, we aren’t the biggest fans of replica car builds. The process usually involves sacrificing an unfortunate donor car, typically a Toyota MR2 or Pontiac Fiero, to create a lookalike supercar for a fraction of the cost of the real thing. However, today’s replica story is in a class of its own, as this Ferrari LaFerrari project was built upon a perfectly good first-generation 2010 Audi R8 V10 Spyder.
Now, it’s understandable to be upset by the thought of an Audi R8 being torn apart, drilled and modified to create this unsightly Frankenstein-like kit car, but the DIY LaFerrari’s current owner thinks otherwise. The car’s creator describes the machine as “Probably the best Ferrari replica in South Africa” and states, “A lot of time, effort and money has been put into this project to get the vehicle to look like a real LaFerrari”. In all fairness, the project has clearly had a lot of time and effort put into it, but whether it looks like a “real LaFerrari” is debatable
Okay, let’s try and look at the positives. The wannabe LaFerrari still uses the R8’s original 5.2-litre V10, which put out an impressive 511bhp when new, and the car has covered just 40,000km (24,855 miles). That makes this a relatively high mileage LaFerrari, but it’s not too bad for a 2010 Audi R8.
The replica features butterfly doors that even the Maranello based firm would be proud of, as well as entirely bespoke body panels finished in a shade of red inspired by Ferrari’s iconic Rosso Corsa, a passenger-side fire extinguisher, Ferrari badging on the steering wheel and new alloy wheels. We have to commend the owner for their efforts, even if the machine isn’t quite to our taste.
The car is currently for sale in South Africa on Facebook marketplace, and the car’s owner is asking for R650,000 (£32,886.75, or $41,481.37). Considering a 161-Mile Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta recently sold for a record-breaking $5.35m on Bring A Trailer, you’ll undoubtedly be making vast savings by opting for this replica, and you’ll certainly cause a stir at any Cars and Coffee event.
