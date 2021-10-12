This 503bhp Ferrari Testarossa Restomod Has A 9000rpm-Capable Flat-12

The Officine Fioravanti Testarossa might look like any other Testarossa from the outside, but it's hiding plenty of modernisation under the skin

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Following a seemingly endless run of reworked 964 Porsche 911s, soaring interest in the restomod genre has led to a tide of more diverse modernised options. Recently we’ve seen not one but two 105-series Alfa Romeo coupes using the company’s modern turbo V6, the ‘brand new’ Lancia 037 from Kimera, and even official efforts like Opel’s ElektroMod. But you know what we haven’t seen a whole lot of? Ferraris. Evoluto Automobili’s stunning modernised 348 was revealed two and a half years ago and not much has emerged since. You’d think an 80s/90s supercar from Maranello would be perfect for the treatment, so hopefully, Officine Fioravanti’s newly revealed Testarossa is the first of many projects of this ilk.

From the outside, it merely looks like an early (and very nice) example of the 80s icon, which is the beauty of this car - peel back the skin, and you’ll see where the Swiss company behind it has been working away. First off, there’s the re-engineered 4.9-litre flat-12, which now revs to 9000rpm and develops 503bhp, an increase of more than 100bhp. Whereas the original Testarossa is out of ideas at 180mph, this one will keep going to 201. It’ll sound better too, thanks to the fitting of an exhaust made from exotic Inconel - the ultra-thin stuff favoured by F1.

The sole outward clue for the Testarossa’s transformation is the wheels - they use the original design, but they’re an inch larger. At the front axle the rims measure 17 inches in diameter, and 18 at the rear. They’re shod in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres. Peer behind the five-spoke wheels, and you’ll spy race-spec Brembo stoppers that work together with a new anti-lock braking system. Also on the chassis front are Ohlins electronically-adjustable coilovers, and a 12-stage traction control system. And as if all that wasn’t already enough to make the car feel sharper, Fioravanti has managed to lighten it by a whopping 130kg.