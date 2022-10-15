This 20,000 RPM One-Cylinder Engine Simulation Sounds Bizarre

YouTuber BeefVellington is back again with another unusual engine simulation, and if you thought the inline-11 engine simulation was absurd, wait until you hear the sound of a 20,000rpm one-cylinder motor. As you’d expect from a 0.3-litre 1-pot forced to rev at such a frankly stupid speed, the result is pretty strange but totally awesome.

According to the creator, the project began its life as an existing Formula 1 engine, though it’s been downscaled to just a single cylinder. The power unit ended up making such little power that a starter motor had to be programmed in to help it get up to speed and change gears.