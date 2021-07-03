This £10k VW Polo GTI Blends Fun And Class With A Dash Of Tartan

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

There’s now a lightly tweaked version of the VW Polo GTI. With 204bhp from its 2.0-litre EA888, it’s more powerful than before, and there’s also snazzy new equipment plus a new Golf 8-like face transplant. None of which would tempt us into buying one. Not because it’s going to be a bad car - we liked the pre-update Polo GTI very much. The problem is all the other B-segment hot hatches you can have for the same money - the Ford Fiesta ST is one of the most exciting attainable performance cars out there, and the new Hyundai i20 N isn’t that far behind. To make matters worse, the hot Polo’s six-speed manual option was ditched ages ago. Unlike the smaller Up! GTI and the bigger Golf GTI, this tartan-enhanced supermini can only be had with a seven-speed ‘DSG’ automatic.

If the Polo’s blend of solid performance and classiness allures you, though, we do have a couple of used options to present. First off, you could merely go for an early pre-facelift car with the briefly available manual. It’ll still have a bit of its original VW warranty left and feel nicely fresh, but you are going to have to pay over £15,000. Option B involves the previous-generation Polo GTI, but it’s important not to go too early. The pre-facelift cars came with an unusual 1.4-litre turbocharged and supercharged inline-four, which sounds interesting, but again, your only transmission option was a DSG. In 2014, though, VW installed a more conventional 1.8-litre solely turbocharged inline-four and gave it a six-speed manual.

Said 1.8 is good for 189bhp, a handy increase of 11bhp. Torque meanwhile sits at 236lb ft, but only if you buy the manual - the DSG is limited 184lb ft as that’s all the weedy seven-speed auto could take. Whichever one you go for, though, the 0-62mph time is the same - 6.7 seconds. As with the current Polo GTI, there’s no physical locking differential here, with the VW instead relying on a brake-based ‘XDS’ torque vectoring system to keep the front end in check. That was less unusual back then, though - LSD-equipped B-segment hot hatches weren’t anything like as common as they seem to be now.