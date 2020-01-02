These Guys Built A DIY 4WD System And It (Sort Of) Works

If you’re sick of getting stuck when the weather’s bad, you might consider getting a car with four-wheel drive. And preferably fitting it with winter tyres.

Or you could try the Garage54 way. Our favourite Russian YouTubers modified a Lada, fixing another set of wheels on the existing rims to act as cable drums. A steel cable was fitted between the two, which winds up as the driven wheels pull the cable away from the undriven ones, rotating them in the process.

And you know what? It actually works. The only trouble is, the system runs out of cable after 25 metres, and if you’re not careful, you might break your fingers whenever the steering wheel is wrenched out of your hands. Like we said - ‘sort of’.