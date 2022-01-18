There's A New Ford Mondeo, But Only In China
The Mondeo won't be a thing in Europe for much longer, but in China, there's a whole new version
The Ford Mondeo as we know it isn’t long for this world. Production of the fourth-generation version of the once massively popular family car will end in weeks, and there are no plans for a replacement in Europe.
We can thank a boom in crossover sales for this, but over in China, traditional three-box-shaped cars still matter. And so, Chinese buyers will be getting what the rest of the world won’t - a fifth-generation Mondeo.
It looks very much like a lower, sleeker version of the Evos SUV, and that’s no bad thing. The outgoing MkIV Mondeo has always been a little too anonymous for its own good, but this one should be much more memorable, with a big, spangly grille topped by an LED light bar.
We don’t know a whole lot about it, since this is one of those in-vogue partial reveals where we’re given a bunch of exterior images but none of the interior, along with an absence of any concrete information. A shame, as we’d like to see inside - the cabin is likely to be similar to the Evos, which means it’ll have a giant 27-inch (diagonal) screen dominating the dashboard.
Ford has at least confirmed the “coupe-style” saloon is 23mm wider and 63mm longer than the car it replaces. “This makes for an even more generous rear passenger area flanked between the sporty lines and coupe-like roofline,” the press release notes.
The engine line-up hasn’t been divulged, but don’t expect anything too exciting. According to leaked documentation, buyers will be able to choose between a 1.5-litre or 2.0-litre petrol engine. The latter is good for 238bhp.
The new Mondeo will be built in Chongqing by joint venture Changan Ford, which is responsible for building various Chinese market versions of Ford products including the Mach E. First deliveries will begin later in 2022.
