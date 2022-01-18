There's A New Ford Mondeo, But Only In China

The Mondeo won't be a thing in Europe for much longer, but in China, there's a whole new version

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

The Ford Mondeo as we know it isn’t long for this world. Production of the fourth-generation version of the once massively popular family car will end in weeks, and there are no plans for a replacement in Europe. We can thank a boom in crossover sales for this, but over in China, traditional three-box-shaped cars still matter. And so, Chinese buyers will be getting what the rest of the world won’t - a fifth-generation Mondeo.

It looks very much like a lower, sleeker version of the Evos SUV, and that’s no bad thing. The outgoing MkIV Mondeo has always been a little too anonymous for its own good, but this one should be much more memorable, with a big, spangly grille topped by an LED light bar. We don’t know a whole lot about it, since this is one of those in-vogue partial reveals where we’re given a bunch of exterior images but none of the interior, along with an absence of any concrete information. A shame, as we’d like to see inside - the cabin is likely to be similar to the Evos, which means it’ll have a giant 27-inch (diagonal) screen dominating the dashboard.

Ford has at least confirmed the “coupe-style” saloon is 23mm wider and 63mm longer than the car it replaces. “This makes for an even more generous rear passenger area flanked between the sporty lines and coupe-like roofline,” the press release notes. The engine line-up hasn’t been divulged, but don’t expect anything too exciting. According to leaked documentation, buyers will be able to choose between a 1.5-litre or 2.0-litre petrol engine. The latter is good for 238bhp.