The WEY Yuanmeng Makes The PT Cruiser Look Pretty

WEY has unveiled the Yuanmeng plug-in hybrid, which looks like the lovechild of a VW Beetle and a PT Cruiser

Chinese car manufacturer WEY has revealed the Yuanmeng (meaning ‘dream-come-true’ in Mandarin). The car was showcased at the Chengdu Auto Show and has some pretty striking styling features that make it look as though it’s come straight from the 1950s. Is it as successful as the retro-designed Fiat 500, or even the Chrysler PT Cruiser? At the front the retro-styled Yuanmeng has a large chrome grille that wraps around a large protruding bonnet like the bow of a ship, reminding us of a 1950s Packard. Four classic, rounded and flared wheel arches sit at each corner with simple circular headlights and rear lights. The whole thing is completely adorned in chrome finishings and sits on large chrome wheels – is it just us, or would some white-wall tyres complete the look nicely?

Its swooping design tapers off towards the end but for added practicality the boot lid - complete with a classic pronounced spare wheel cover - is actually a hatchback. While it’s not a direct copy, we can’t help thinking that the result looks a lot like a PT Cruiser. That’s… hardly a compliment, but it’s certainly intriguing. Underneath the WEY Yuanmeng has a modern plug-in hybrid drivetrain that pairs a 1.5-litre engine with an electric motor for a total output of 235bhp and 383lb ft of torque. This is mated to a nine-speed dual clutch transmission. Impressively for a plug-in hybrid, the company claims the car will be capable of 121 miles on electric power alone. WEY will reportedly also launch a more powerful four-wheel-drive version and a fully electric version in the future.