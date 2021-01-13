The Toyota GR Yaris Has Already Been Tuned To 300bhp By Litchfield

The UK tuner has wasted no time fiddling with the GR Yaris, with engine tunes and suspension mods well on the way

It’s only been a couple of months since the UK launch of the Toyota GR Yaris, but already, tuning firm Litchfield has a bunch of go-faster bits to show off. They’re not available to the public just yet, but from the sounds of it, we won’t have too long to wait. To speed up development, the company bought two examples of the Toyota hot hatch, with the white one you see in these images sent off to Nitron. Litchfield has been working with the Oxfordshire-based outfit to develop a set of new springs aimed at reducing the GR Yaris’ lofty ride height while improving the ride.

Snug.

Two and three-way adjustable coilover sets are planned too, along with uprated bushings. For the full rally experience, there’ll be a bolt-in roll cage. The additional black GR Yaris meant Litchfield has been able to crack on with engine tuning while the white car is at Nitron. ECU access is still a little tricky at this stage, although it has been possible to plug in a tuning box and liberate a little extra boost from the sister car, raising the power from 267 to 300bhp, and the torque from 265 to 284lb ft. Once the ECU is unlocked, Litchfield says it’ll provide “more advanced options”.