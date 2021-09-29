or register
The Totem GT Super Is An Alfa Romeo Restomod With A 600bhp Giulia GTA V6

Autombili Totem has revealed an ICE playmate for its GTelectric, and it's packing some serious firepower borrowed from the Giulia GTA/GTAm

Only a few weeks ago we were talking about what was - we were fairly sure - the first Alfa Romeo 105-series coupe restomod to use the company’s modern twin-turbo V6. And already, there’s a second.

This one comes from Automobili Totem, an Italian company known for its GTelectric. This is the sister car, the GT Super, and ‘super’ certainly seems like an appropriate name considering what’s under the bonnet - a V6 borrowed from the Giulia GTA/GTAm.

Compared to the V6 used by the Stelvio and Giulia Quadrifoglio models, the GTA-spec version gets redesigned connecting rods, a couple of extra piston oil jets, a new oil cooler and a bespoke ECU map. These changes yield an output of 529bhp, but the base GT Super gets some unspecified tweaks to lift that figure to 544bhp.

Plenty, we think, but if you really must, there’s a ‘Stage 2’ version with 559bhp, and a ‘Stage 3’ GT Super putting out an unholy 604bhp and 582lb ft of torque. In all these guises the GT Super outguns the GTelectric in terms of power, but the plug-in car has the torque bragging rights with a whopping 693lb ft on offer.

Besides switching battery cells and a motor for a fuel tank and a shouty V6, the GT Super is as per the GT Electric. That means a GT Junior from the 1970s is sourced as a starting point, although little of the donor car ends up in the finished product.

Totem stiffens the frame significantly, drops in a new MacPherson strut front/multilink rear suspension setup with Bilstein dampers, and clothes all this in a very gorgeous carbon fibre body sporting LED lighting. The new shell doesn’t stray too far from the look of the original 105-series cars while doing more than enough to advertise the modernisation that’s gone on under the skin.

How it looks on the inside is very much up to the buyer. There are myriad options to pick from, including the GT 1750-inspired ‘Fusina’ carbon-backed leather seats. You can even have electrically adjustable seats if you want.

And now, we get to the part where we shock you with the price. There’s no easy way to say this - the GT Super starts at €460,000 (just under £400,000), compared to €430,000 for its electric stablemate. The Giulia Quadrifoglio-engined Emilia GT, for comparison, is €400,000. The restomod game isn’t a cheap one, people.

