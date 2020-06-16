The Tesla Model S Is Now Available With A 402-Mile Range

All North American examples of the Model S Long Range Plus now have an EPA-rated range of 402 miles thanks to various improvements

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Electric cars have come an awfully long way in a short space of time, haven’t they? It was that long ago that anything that scraped a three-figure range seemed impressive, but now, you can buy a plug-in car that’ll keep going for up to 402 miles on a single charge. The EV in question is the updated North American-spec Model S Long Range Plus, which can travel around 20 per cent further than the old one, according to EPA-estimated figures.

Myriad changes were made to eke out the extra miles. Although we’re not given figures, Tesla is citing ‘significant mass reduction’ as a big driver, with the fat trimmed via engineering lessons learned from the smaller Model 3 and Model Y. Also, Tesla says it’s dropped the weight further by standardising its seat manufacturing process, and by using lighter materials in its battery packs and motors. There are also new ‘Tempest’ aero wheels with new lower rolling resistance tyres, which account for a two per cent improvement in range. A more efficient drive unit, which has an electronic oil pump replacing the old mechanical one, adds another two per cent.