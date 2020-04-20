The Sub-£20k Mk3 Ford Focus RS Is Now A Thing

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

For the fourth-generation Ford Focus, it seems there won’t be a wild ‘RS’ version. According to a report in a French publication last week, since confirmed by the Blue Oval itself, Ford has cancelled the Mk4 Focus RS. Production of the hot hatch has been deemed unviable amid company-wide cost-cutting measures and tightening emissions rules in Europe. Thankfully, the better-than-ever Focus ST will do a great job of filling the RS void, but if it has to be circa 350bhp all-wheel drive heroics for you, there’s always the option of a used version of the latter.

Third-gen Focus RS values have remained strong, and the lack of a successor should help this further. The still high cost of buying a Mk2 RS gives us hope about its longer-term prospects too. However, with the earlier Mk3s having been kicking around since 2014, there are still bargains to be had - you can now get one for a smidge under £20k. That’s a handy £10k discount off the £29,995 original price, which A) was soon bumped up by Ford and B) doesn’t account for any options. We’ve picked out one from the classifieds for a little more than £20k (it’s £22,500) in the interests of dropping the mileage and getting some more aesthetically-pleasing images for this post. The Kent-based dealer selling the RS is also offering contact-free delivery.

The RS has done 28,000 miles, is fitted with Recaro shell seats, the must-have ‘Luxury Pack’ and 19-inch gloss black forged wheels, options which would have collectedly cost over £3000 when the car was originally specced. As standard, you get a 345bhp 2.3-litre line-four, making for a 0-62mph time of 4.7 seconds. And yes, a drift mode. The front differential is of the open variety - if you want one with a factory-fitted LSD, you’ll have to increase the budget significantly to bag one of the Limited Edition or Red Edition cars that came along later.