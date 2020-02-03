The Renault Sport Megane Has Been Facelifted And Given More Power

You no longer have to buy a Trophy version of the current Renault Sport Megane to get the fancier 296bhp 1.8-litre engine. As part of a mid-life facelift, Renault has carried the Trophy’s inline-four - which features a ball-bearing turbocharger - over to the standard version of the hot hatch. The 276bhp engine is no more.

The Cup chassis option - which stiffens the shocks by 25 per cent, increases the spring by 25 and the anti-roll bars by 10 - has also gone. If you want it, you now have to go for the Trophy, which has it fitted as standard. This makes sense, as with all the extra kit it comes with - including better brakes, a lightweight battery and a more boisterous exhaust - the Trophy made the old 280 with the Cup pack seem a little redundant.