The Posaidon Mercedes-AMG A35 'RS400' Has A45-Matching Power Levels

German tuner Posaidon is offering an upgrade for the A35 which gives it the firepower necessary to match its big bro

You certainly can’t fault the straight-line performance of the Mercedes-AMG A45, with a 0-62mph time of 3.9 seconds making it as fast as the new G82 BMW M4 and other much more expensive, more exotic machines. You are paying one hell of a premium over the very good A35 for the extra shove, though, with the A45 S coming in at a wallet-annihilating £15,000 more. If you merely want to go as quickly as the A45 S and aren’t fussed by the trick, oversteer-inducing all-wheel drive system (which in any case can feel odd at times), you could just give Posaidon a ring. The German company, which hit headlines a while back for its 520bhp A45 ‘RS’, has revealed a few tuning options for the ‘lesser’ AMG’d A-Class.

Option number one is a software tweak, which increases the 2.0-litre inline-four’s power from 302bhp to 350bhp, with the torque jumping from 295lb ft to 369. Alternatively, Posaidon will install a plug-and-play tuning box, giving the same power increase but a slightly lower torque output of 354lb ft. Either of these solutions will drop the 0-62mph time by four-tenths to just 4.3 seconds, with the top speed sitting pretty at 174mph. For the true A45-bothering treatment, though, you want the A35 ‘RS400’. As the name implies, this provides 400hp (395bhp), backed up by a 406lb ft wallop of torque. The package drops the 0-62mph time to four seconds dead, faster than the base A45 we don’t get in the UK, and just a tenth off the A45 S which is sold here. Find somewhere suitable, and it’ll be possible to hit 183mph.