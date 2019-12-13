The Porsche Taycan Turbo's Range Is Only 201 Miles According To The EPA

When the Porsche Mission E concept was revealed, Porsche claimed a maximum range of around 300 miles, but the US EPA emissions test found its range to be 201 miles

Ever since the Porsche Taycan was teased as the Mission E concept way back in 2015, it’s been hailed as the electric car to really take on Tesla. Central to that is the amount of range that the Porsche offers on a full charge. 300 miles or so is the ballpark, and that exact figure was what Porsche affirmed when the Mission E was launched. But, in the US EPA emissions test at least, the Taycan Turbo didn’t get anywhere near that figure.

In fact, the EPA test said its range was just 201 miles. Porsche was obviously shocked by this, as it conducted its own tests to prove that, in the right conditions, you could get much closer to the 300-mile range first promised. The Taycan’s US result looks even worse when you consider it has a shorter EPA range than the Nissan Leaf, Chevrolet Bolt, Jaguar I-Pace and all iterations of Tesla’s three models – and it has a larger pricetag than all of those cars. Porsche went to AMCI Testing, a California company that’s independent and ‘committed to unbiased, comparative evaluations of automotive products’. It found that owners would, on average, be able to travel 275 miles between charges, with an estimated city-only range of 288 miles. That’s a lot closer to the 300-mile promise, and almost the same as the Taycan Turbo’s 279-mile WLTP range in Europe.