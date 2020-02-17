The Pagani Imola Is A €5 Million Tribute You Can't Buy

Pagani has revealed a new Huayra-based, track-focused supercar, and all five examples are sold out already

Just like its Zonda predecessor, age doesn’t preclude the Pagai Huayra from being spun off into multiple special editions. The eight-year-old supercar has already been turned into a drop-top, a track special, and, erm, a drop-top track special, and now, the wick has been turned up further. The result is the Pagani Imola, named after the famed track at which it was put through 10,000 miles of race-pace testing. That’s about the same as three 24 Hours of Le Mans outings, Pagani estimates.

More focused than a Huayra BC, but still road legal

The Mercedes-AMG-sourced twin-turbo V12 used in the Imola is good for 816bhp and 811lb ft of torque, a handy uplift of 79bhp relative to the already very potent Huayra BC. As before, power goes to the rear wheels exclusively via a seven-speed Xtrac sequential gearbox. Braking is taken care of with vast, near 400mm carbon ceramic discs (380mm rear). It’s wearing Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R semi-slick tyres, measuring 265mm across at the front and a whopping 355mm at the rear.

The Huayra’s trick active aero system - which comprises of multiple moving ‘winglets’ - has been retained, and supplemented with various ‘solid’ elements such as a huge new diffuser. The Imola’s suspension geometry is bespoke, and the adaptive dampers are interlinked. The front shocks are especially clever, being able to alter the ride height on the fly. The car is made from an impressive list of fancy materials, including carbonfibre and titanium. Over 770 of the cars parts were either forged or CNC-machined, Pagani says. All told, the car weighs 1246kg dry - not bad for something with a 6.0-litre V12 at its core.