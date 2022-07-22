The Official Car Throttle 'SC500' South Coast Route

After a massive amount of requests, here's CT's SC500 route and stops that we took in our £500 shitboxes.

Cheddar Gorge: 51.286586, -2.755960

The start of our SC500 route. Perhaps the most striking landscape on the entire journey, it can get busy but it is beautiful and driving up and down the gorge is a lot of fun.

Black Church Rock car park: 51.007623, -4.444763

An interesting rock formation and a nice walk if you want to stretch your legs en route.

Summerleaze beach: 50.830534, -4.551403

A tourist spot in Bude but very pretty. The guys at Bude Surfing Experience were really friendly and accommodating. Make sure you also get a pasty from Tasty Pasties. Try not to lose your number plate.

Alan's exact purchase spot: 50.822270757384096, -4.500193295685799

We’re not sure why you’d want to stop at a garden centre but if you need an Acer, then go here.

Tintagel Castle: 50.667822, -4.757764

It’s expensive to do but the views around here are absolutely stunning and is just a short detour of the SC500 route.

Noongallas campsite: 50.147102, -5.548879

Owned by Ethan’s Great Aunt Kay, the campsite has the facilities you’d need and beautiful views all around. It’s away from the towns and villages so incredibly peaceful.

ATS Euromaster Penzance: 50.127455, -5.522426

If you’re having car trouble then stop here. The guys were immensely helpful and a lot of fun. They saved our journey!

Levant mines: 50.151293, -5.685402

After Ethan’s shenanigans it put us behind time so we didn’t spend long at the Levant Mines but again, it’s nice to walk around and some lovely views of the coast.

Lands end: 50.065766, -5.712687

Definitely a worthwhile stop, it can get quite busy and you need to pay to get in but there are shops and also good ice cream. Essential if you’ve done the NC500 and John O’Groats.

Mayon Cliff Ship Wreck: 50.073381, -5.708495

Just a short walk around from Land’s end. It is quite a sight but we recommend you don’t make the walk down to the bottom.

Lizard point: 49.959475, -5.206594

The most southerly point of mainland Britain, we arrived late so missed the rush of people as the sun went down. Again, we didn’t have a lot of time but it is absolutely beautiful. Make sure to visit if you’ve also done Dunnet Head on the NC500 (most northerly point of mainland Britain).

Falmouth boat hire: 50.152582, -5.064639

A bit of fun if you’re in the Falmouth area and great to do on a nice day. Maybe only take a rod if you’re an experienced fisherman.

Warren House Inn: 50.613030, -3.875136

Warren House Inn is the highest inn in southern England and also home to a fire that has been burning since 1845. It has stunning views across Dartmoor and is fantastic for a drink.

Haytor rocks: 50.579859, -3.756778

Just around the corner from the Warren House Inn. It’s a short walk to the top but mind how you go. Sublime full 360 degree views await you at the top.

Dark bear bar: 50.732970, -2.752226

A quirky underground bar that provides fantastic cocktails and mocktails. Accommodation also available above in The Bridge House.

Burton Bradstock: 50.696777, -2.722100

On the Jurassic Coast, it can get very busy when the weather is good but is great for amateur fossil hunting.

Durdle Door: 50.623706, -2.268531

Durdle Door is an incredible piece of nature but go out of season here if you can or on a quieter day. We went on a Friday in beautiful weather and it was absolutely rammed.

Stonehenge: 51.185051, -1.859099