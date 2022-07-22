The Official Car Throttle 'SC500' South Coast Route
After a massive amount of requests, here's CT's SC500 route and stops that we took in our £500 shitboxes.
The start of our SC500 route. Perhaps the most striking landscape on the entire journey, it can get busy but it is beautiful and driving up and down the gorge is a lot of fun.
An interesting rock formation and a nice walk if you want to stretch your legs en route.
A tourist spot in Bude but very pretty. The guys at Bude Surfing Experience were really friendly and accommodating. Make sure you also get a pasty from Tasty Pasties. Try not to lose your number plate.
We’re not sure why you’d want to stop at a garden centre but if you need an Acer, then go here.
It’s expensive to do but the views around here are absolutely stunning and is just a short detour of the SC500 route.
Owned by Ethan’s Great Aunt Kay, the campsite has the facilities you’d need and beautiful views all around. It’s away from the towns and villages so incredibly peaceful.
If you’re having car trouble then stop here. The guys were immensely helpful and a lot of fun. They saved our journey!
After Ethan’s shenanigans it put us behind time so we didn’t spend long at the Levant Mines but again, it’s nice to walk around and some lovely views of the coast.
Definitely a worthwhile stop, it can get quite busy and you need to pay to get in but there are shops and also good ice cream. Essential if you’ve done the NC500 and John O’Groats.
Just a short walk around from Land’s end. It is quite a sight but we recommend you don’t make the walk down to the bottom.
The most southerly point of mainland Britain, we arrived late so missed the rush of people as the sun went down. Again, we didn’t have a lot of time but it is absolutely beautiful. Make sure to visit if you’ve also done Dunnet Head on the NC500 (most northerly point of mainland Britain).
A bit of fun if you’re in the Falmouth area and great to do on a nice day. Maybe only take a rod if you’re an experienced fisherman.
Warren House Inn is the highest inn in southern England and also home to a fire that has been burning since 1845. It has stunning views across Dartmoor and is fantastic for a drink.
Just around the corner from the Warren House Inn. It’s a short walk to the top but mind how you go. Sublime full 360 degree views await you at the top.
A quirky underground bar that provides fantastic cocktails and mocktails. Accommodation also available above in The Bridge House.
On the Jurassic Coast, it can get very busy when the weather is good but is great for amateur fossil hunting.
Durdle Door is an incredible piece of nature but go out of season here if you can or on a quieter day. We went on a Friday in beautiful weather and it was absolutely rammed.
The final point of the SC500. You know what Stonehenge is.
If you end up taking the SC500 route, make sure you tag us on Instagram and let us know how you liked it!
