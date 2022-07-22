or register
Car Throttle profile picture Car Throttle 10 hours ago
News

The Official Car Throttle 'SC500' South Coast Route

After a massive amount of requests, here's CT's SC500 route and stops that we took in our £500 shitboxes.

Remind me later

Cheddar Gorge: 51.286586, -2.755960

The Official Car Throttle 'SC500' South Coast Route - News

The start of our SC500 route. Perhaps the most striking landscape on the entire journey, it can get busy but it is beautiful and driving up and down the gorge is a lot of fun.

Black Church Rock car park: 51.007623, -4.444763

The Official Car Throttle 'SC500' South Coast Route - News

An interesting rock formation and a nice walk if you want to stretch your legs en route.

Summerleaze beach: 50.830534, -4.551403

The Official Car Throttle 'SC500' South Coast Route - News

A tourist spot in Bude but very pretty. The guys at Bude Surfing Experience were really friendly and accommodating. Make sure you also get a pasty from Tasty Pasties. Try not to lose your number plate.

Alan's exact purchase spot: 50.822270757384096, -4.500193295685799

The Official Car Throttle 'SC500' South Coast Route - News

We’re not sure why you’d want to stop at a garden centre but if you need an Acer, then go here.

Tintagel Castle: 50.667822, -4.757764

The Official Car Throttle 'SC500' South Coast Route - News

It’s expensive to do but the views around here are absolutely stunning and is just a short detour of the SC500 route.

Noongallas campsite: 50.147102, -5.548879

The Official Car Throttle 'SC500' South Coast Route - News

Owned by Ethan’s Great Aunt Kay, the campsite has the facilities you’d need and beautiful views all around. It’s away from the towns and villages so incredibly peaceful.

ATS Euromaster Penzance: 50.127455, -5.522426

The Official Car Throttle 'SC500' South Coast Route - News

If you’re having car trouble then stop here. The guys were immensely helpful and a lot of fun. They saved our journey!

Levant mines: 50.151293, -5.685402

The Official Car Throttle 'SC500' South Coast Route - News

After Ethan’s shenanigans it put us behind time so we didn’t spend long at the Levant Mines but again, it’s nice to walk around and some lovely views of the coast.

Lands end: 50.065766, -5.712687

The Official Car Throttle 'SC500' South Coast Route - News

Definitely a worthwhile stop, it can get quite busy and you need to pay to get in but there are shops and also good ice cream. Essential if you’ve done the NC500 and John O’Groats.

Mayon Cliff Ship Wreck: 50.073381, -5.708495

The Official Car Throttle 'SC500' South Coast Route - News

Just a short walk around from Land’s end. It is quite a sight but we recommend you don’t make the walk down to the bottom.

Lizard point: 49.959475, -5.206594

The Official Car Throttle 'SC500' South Coast Route - News

The most southerly point of mainland Britain, we arrived late so missed the rush of people as the sun went down. Again, we didn’t have a lot of time but it is absolutely beautiful. Make sure to visit if you’ve also done Dunnet Head on the NC500 (most northerly point of mainland Britain).

Falmouth boat hire: 50.152582, -5.064639

The Official Car Throttle 'SC500' South Coast Route - News

A bit of fun if you’re in the Falmouth area and great to do on a nice day. Maybe only take a rod if you’re an experienced fisherman.

Warren House Inn: 50.613030, -3.875136

The Official Car Throttle 'SC500' South Coast Route - News

Warren House Inn is the highest inn in southern England and also home to a fire that has been burning since 1845. It has stunning views across Dartmoor and is fantastic for a drink.

Haytor rocks: 50.579859, -3.756778

The Official Car Throttle 'SC500' South Coast Route - News

Just around the corner from the Warren House Inn. It’s a short walk to the top but mind how you go. Sublime full 360 degree views await you at the top.

Dark bear bar: 50.732970, -2.752226

The Official Car Throttle 'SC500' South Coast Route - News

A quirky underground bar that provides fantastic cocktails and mocktails. Accommodation also available above in The Bridge House.

Burton Bradstock: 50.696777, -2.722100

The Official Car Throttle 'SC500' South Coast Route - News

On the Jurassic Coast, it can get very busy when the weather is good but is great for amateur fossil hunting.

Durdle Door: 50.623706, -2.268531

The Official Car Throttle 'SC500' South Coast Route - News

Durdle Door is an incredible piece of nature but go out of season here if you can or on a quieter day. We went on a Friday in beautiful weather and it was absolutely rammed.

Stonehenge: 51.185051, -1.859099

The Official Car Throttle 'SC500' South Coast Route - News

The final point of the SC500. You know what Stonehenge is.

If you end up taking the SC500 route, make sure you tag us on Instagram and let us know how you liked it!

The Official Car Throttle 'SC500' South Coast Route - News

0 comments

Recommended News Chevrolet’s First-Ever NFT Sale Was A Total Disaster Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News For Sale: Post Malone’s Bugatti Chiron With Over $150,000 Of Options News Armoured Aston Martin Vantage Can Stop A Bullet So You’re Free To Die Another Day News Fit For A Queen? McLaren Launches ‘Elizabeth II’ Artura News Roads? The Lego Back To The Future DeLorean Doesn’t Need Roads News Alfa Romeo Has Made A 'Sound Tunnel Index' News Rolls-Royce Spirit Of Ecstasy Receives Aero-Friendly Redesign News You Can Order Your Own 1000bhp Nissan GT-R-Engined Navara-R Pickup News Raucous Quad-Tipped Central Exhaust Ditched For Corvette Z06 Outside The US

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or