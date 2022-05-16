The Nissan Z Would Be Way Cheaper Than The Toyota GR Supra If It Was Sold Here

The Nissan Z is the culmination of over 50 years of Z cars - and cheaper than the six-cylinder Supra by $12,000

There’s been plenty of good news for JDM fans recently, with the manual Toyota GR Supra confirmed just last month. Now the Nissan Z pricing has also been announced and it’s cheaper than the six-cylinder Supra by around $12,000 (£9,800), and the best part is it’s available as a nine-speed auto or six-speed manual from day one at no extra cost… Your $40,000 (around £32,500) will get you a handsome two-seater coupe powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 with 395bhp and 350lb ft of torque – more than enough power for some fun on the twisties or at a track day.

You’ll look good doing it, too – the Nissan Z’s genius design manages to celebrate the best of every generation of Z car from the 240Z’s front end, 300ZX’s rear lights and 370Z’s side profile, and hide the fact it’s still based on the ageing 370Z platform. Of course, the Nissan Z’s price does depend on which spec you go for. The Performance model costs around $49,990, and for that you’ll get a mechanical limited-slip differential, forged 19-inch Rays alloy wheels, and uprated brakes. There’s also a host of comfort and entertainment upgrades such as heated leather seats, an eight-speaker Bose sound system, and a nine-inch touchscreen instead of the standard eight inch unit.

Nissan has also released a limited edition Nissan Z called the Proto Spec, of which only 240 units will be made for the US market. Designed to pay homage to the prototype released in 2020, the special edition will feature distinctive yellow brake calipers with the Z logo, bronze Rays alloy wheels, a unique gear knob, and an interior making extensive use of leather, suede and cloth with contrasting yellow touches. So how does it drive? Well, we’re not getting the Z in the UK and that’s a shame because first-drive reviews across the board are pretty positive. For those worried the new Z might just be a rehashed 370Z, The Drive assures readers this is not the case, and has praised it for having ‘fantastic power, fabulous looks, and a presence you just feel cool from being around.’

In the current motoring landscape where options for enthusiast drivers that offer more engagement can seem to be diminishing, Road & Track has praised Nissan’s Z stating: “It’s fun, it’s quick, it’s a good value for money, and it celebrates Nissan’s sports car heritage while carrying the analog torch independently into the future.” Car & Driver has given a slightly more reserved opinion. While they consider the Z’s design good looking and power figures impressive, they’ve also stated that ‘it’s too early to say we’ve completely fallen for it’, waiting to compare it with rivals for the definitive verdict.