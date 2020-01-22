The Next VW Golf R Will Make 329bhp, GTI TCR Good For 297bhp

Prepare yourselves for by far the most powerful VW Golf R ever - the Golf 8-based version of the car will put out a mighty 329bhp. The revelation comes from a presentation slide which appears to spill the power output beans for every hot version of the new hatchback.

If the image - which was posted on Instagram - is accurate, we’ll also be getting a GTI TCR that sits just under the R with 297bhp from its 2.0-litre EA888 inline-four. Interestingly, there’s no mention of a GTI Performance, so the TCR - previously a special addition model - may well serve as its replacement.