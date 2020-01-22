The Next VW Golf R Will Make 329bhp, GTI TCR Good For 297bhp
A slide showing the outputs for all the incoming hot Golf range has emerged, showing increases across the board
Prepare yourselves for by far the most powerful VW Golf R ever - the Golf 8-based version of the car will put out a mighty 329bhp. The revelation comes from a presentation slide which appears to spill the power output beans for every hot version of the new hatchback.
If the image - which was posted on Instagram - is accurate, we’ll also be getting a GTI TCR that sits just under the R with 297bhp from its 2.0-litre EA888 inline-four. Interestingly, there’s no mention of a GTI Performance, so the TCR - previously a special addition model - may well serve as its replacement.
The regular GTI (pictured below in prototype form) is listed as having 180kW, which translates to 242bhp. This matches the output of the previously-revealed [Golf GTE[(https://www.carthrottle.com/post/the-new-smarter-vw-golf-8-is-here-and-theres-a-242bhp-gte-version/), which develops its power using a 1.4-litre inline-four and an electric motor.
Finally, there’s the GTD, which will also receive a bump in power. Its 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine will churn out 197bhp, up from 181. We’d suspect the 280lb ft torque figure of the old car will be bettered, too.
Of all the hot versions of the Golf, we’re expecting VW to reveal the GTI first. The Golf 8 GTI - which was partially leaked this week - should make its public debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March.
