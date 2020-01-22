or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 9 hours ago 1
News

The Next VW Golf R Will Make 329bhp, GTI TCR Good For 297bhp

A slide showing the outputs for all the incoming hot Golf range has emerged, showing increases across the board

Remind me later
The new Golf R will be much more powerful than the outgoing version (pictured)
The new Golf R will be much more powerful than the outgoing version (pictured)

Prepare yourselves for by far the most powerful VW Golf R ever - the Golf 8-based version of the car will put out a mighty 329bhp. The revelation comes from a presentation slide which appears to spill the power output beans for every hot version of the new hatchback.

If the image - which was posted on Instagram - is accurate, we’ll also be getting a GTI TCR that sits just under the R with 297bhp from its 2.0-litre EA888 inline-four. Interestingly, there’s no mention of a GTI Performance, so the TCR - previously a special addition model - may well serve as its replacement.

The regular GTI (pictured below in prototype form) is listed as having 180kW, which translates to 242bhp. This matches the output of the previously-revealed [Golf GTE[(https://www.carthrottle.com/post/the-new-smarter-vw-golf-8-is-here-and-theres-a-242bhp-gte-version/), which develops its power using a 1.4-litre inline-four and an electric motor.

Finally, there’s the GTD, which will also receive a bump in power. Its 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine will churn out 197bhp, up from 181. We’d suspect the 280lb ft torque figure of the old car will be bettered, too.

The Next VW Golf R Will Make 329bhp, GTI TCR Good For 297bhp - News

Of all the hot versions of the Golf, we’re expecting VW to reveal the GTI first. The Golf 8 GTI - which was partially leaked this week - should make its public debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March.

1 comment

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News Updated 2020 Mazda MX-5 Arrives With Fancy 'GT Sport Tech' Trim Grade News A New, Potentially Less Ugly Nissan Juke Is On The Way News A 'Plaid Mode' Triple Motor Tesla Model S Is Laguna Seca's Fastest Saloon News The Red Bull F1 Racing Team Has Done A Pit-Stop In Zero-G News Nissan's IDX Came Very Close To Happening - There Just Wasn't Anywhere To Make It News Tesla Smart Summon Is Here But It Doesn't Look Ready For The Real World News 137 New Forza Horizon 4 Cars Have Been Leaked News A Maserati-Engined Test Mule Has Emerged – In Maserati’s Own ‘Spy Shots’

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or