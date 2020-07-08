or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 2 hours ago 0
News

The Next-Gen Mercedes S-Class' Cabin Has A Thing For Screens

Mercedes has previewed its new S-Class by showing off parts of the interior, which is littered with displays

Remind me later
Mercedes Benz - The Next-Gen Mercedes S-Class' Cabin Has A Thing For Screens - News

If you’re hoping to buy the next-generation Mercedes S-Class, we hope you like screens, as it’s going to be packed full of ‘em. This was first revealed via some spy shots that emerged a few weeks back, but now, Mercedes itself has released a series of images showing the impressive level of display real estate in the S.

We only know how big one of those is going to be (the main display, which measures 12.8 inches diagonally), but a few interesting details have been divulged, including that some will be optionally available in more pixel-dense OLED form. Let’s just gloss over the fact Cadillac has beaten Merc to it in offering this tech. Awkward.

Mercedes Benz - The Next-Gen Mercedes S-Class' Cabin Has A Thing For Screens - News

In the front, there’s a large portrait display mounted on a diagonal plinth rising from the centre console. It runs the latest version of the MBUX operating system, with an upgraded version of the ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice activation software.

To the side of that, there’s a digital instrument cluster offering a “spatial view,” which Mercedes says gives “a real three-dimensional effect is achieved without having to wear 3D glasses”. You might not have to look at it all that often, though, as there’s a larger, more comprehensive head-up display on the options menu. Spec it, and you’ll have an augmented reality function which will seemingly ‘project’ animated turn-by-turn instructions onto the road ahead. Clever.

Mercedes Benz - The Next-Gen Mercedes S-Class' Cabin Has A Thing For Screens - News

In the back, the S-Class can be optioned with up to three screens. The displays for the rear-seat passengers have exactly the same infotainment functionality as those in the front, and it’s possible to easily share content between them, Mercedes says.

There are several cameras embedded in the overhead control panel keeping a constant eye on the S-Class’ occupants. Sounds perturbing, but it’s all about reading and acting on “the wishes and intentions of the occupants”. One example is that the drive might look over their shoulder at the rear windscreen, which would cause the blind to open. Or the driver could be looking for something in the front passenger seat, which the Interior Assist would recognise and help out by switching a light on.

Mercedes Benz - The Next-Gen Mercedes S-Class' Cabin Has A Thing For Screens - News

There’s a general trend of moving away from physical buttons, with Mercedes proudly boasting about how it’s ditched 27 of them through greater reliance on speech recognition, gesture control and “gaze control” (which sounds like some kind of superpower). Thankfully, core functions such as lights and windscreen wipers are operated in the old-fashioned way, while the climate settings are permanently shown along the bottom the main display.

More Mercedes Benz posts

0 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News The New Citroen C4 Is A Crossover Because Of Course It Is News The Track-Only Lamborghini SCV12 Develops More Downforce Than A GT3 Car News 1800 Unused F1 Tyres To Be Scrapped After Australian GP Is Canceled News Nissan Has Trademarked A New 'Z' Logo And It's Time To Get Excited News The 503bhp Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Is Here With A New Face News Watch The Volvo Trucks President Ride On A Moving Stack Of Four Lorries News Behold The VW Arteon Shooting Brake Without Any Camo News Updated 2020 Mazda MX-5 Arrives With Fancy 'GT Sport Tech' Trim Grade

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or