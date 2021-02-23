The New 'C206' Mercedes C-Class Is Here With Inline-Fours Only

Mercedes' compact saloon is more mini S-Class than ever before, but it's now exclusively powered by four-pot engines

Although it might not look massively different to the outgoing ‘C205’, what you see here is an all-new Mercedes-Benz C-Class. The styling tweaks Merc has made bring the car closer to the range-topping S-Class, but that’s nothing compared to what’s been done to the cabin. Just like the S, there’s now a huge portrait display jutting out of the centre console like a plinth. The touchscreen measures 9.5 inches across as standard, or if preferred, there’s an optional 11.9-inch version. The bigger E-Class will presumably have to wait until its next refresh to get a similar setup. Awks.

Just over from the infotainment screen is a standard-fit LCD screen that forms the instrument cluster. It measures 10.25 inches, and it’s possible to upgrade to a fancier 12.3-inch version. All of this tech works off the latest MBUX operating system, which gives the C-Class over-the-air updates for the first time. In terms of dynamics, Mercedes has given the C new four-link suspension at the front and a fresh multi-link setup up back. Adaptive dampers are optional along with a firmer ‘sport’ setup, while the plug-in hybrid derivatives get rear air suspension as standard.

As a sign of the times, the engine line-up is exclusively inline-four from launch, and will likely remain that way for the rest of the C206’s life. Yep, even when it comes to the AMG C53 and C63 models, with the latter expected to adopt a hybridised version of the A45’s ‘M139’ 2.0-litre. As for the derivatives that have been confirmed, we have a 1.5-litre kicking off the range, providing 168bhp in the C180 and 201bhp in the C200. The C300 uses a 261bhp mild hybrid 2.0-litre unit, giving a 0-62mph time of 5.7 seconds. On the diesel front, you can have either a 161bhp C200d or a 197bhp C220d.